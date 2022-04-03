“The events of Bucha, the unarmed civilians hit by the Russian army, are rightly unleashing a wave of indignation that will lead the European Union and all allied partners to new sanctions” against Russia. This was stated by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, speaking at Che tempo che fa, and answering questions about the massacres of civilians and the discovery of more than one mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. “Italy will not pass as one of those countries that turns away from war crimes like the ones we have seen in these hours. Italy – he added – does not veto the fifth package of sanctions” .

The events that occurred in Bucha are “war crimes” and Italy “in the next few hours will help the European Union to provide the International Criminal Court with all the evidence needed to punish them”, he added.

“The tanks that are leaving Kiev are moving east and the conflict will intensify there. Unfortunately, we will probably see more Bucha,” he said again.

“I want to launch an appeal” to the 160 Italians who remained in Ukraine: “leave the country as soon as possible”, then affirmed the number 1 of the Farnesina.