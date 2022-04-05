Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said the news and images of the massacre of civilians killed in Bucha are “very shocking”, but added that the circumstances need to be verified and the allegations are based on facts. .

In his speech, the representative of China, who last March 24 voted in favor of a resolution on the conflict presented by Russia and rejected by the Council, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to sanctions as a way to resolve the crisis, asking the US, NATO and the EU to commit to a dialogue with Russia.