The images of the massacre of civilians in Bucha, with photos documenting more than one mass grave in the Ukrainian city, represent “very clear indications of war crimes” committed by Russia. This was said by French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking this morning at France Inter. Without wishing to “anticipate” the conclusions, Macron however stressed that “it was the Russian army that was in Bucha” and that “it is more or less established that it was the Russian army” that committed these crimes. Those responsible, he added, “will have to answer” and “there will be no peace without justice”.