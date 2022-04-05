The “false provocation in the city of Bucha” is an attempt to stop Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov“The question arises: what is the reason for this frankly false provocation, the veracity of which is simply impossible to justify? We tend to think that the reason lies in the desire to find a reason to stop the ongoing negotiations,” said the minister according to reports from the Tass agency.

Lavrov argues that in the Istanbul talks on March 29, for the first time in the entire period of contacts between delegations, “the Ukrainian side proposed a written vision of what the agreement could look like, for the first time, the Ukrainian side he put on paper his willingness to declare his state neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear and for the first time he declared his willingness to refuse to deploy weapons of foreign states on his territory “.