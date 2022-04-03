“The dead man moves. The video is a fake”. A video released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine portrays the bodies of civilians killed in the streets of Bucha: on social media it is contested by those who, in the images, see the alleged movement of a corpse. There are those who highlight the movement of the arm by the person lying on the ground. The analysis of the video instead documents that there is no movement: the effect is determined by a drop of rain on the windshield of the vehicle on which the person filming is traveling.

Getting fed up of this “it’s a moving arm” bullsh… .. it’s a raindrop on the windscreen, alongside an inverted channel version for more clarity. The whole arm moving thing is just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ZiuEX4rFWc – Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 3, 2022