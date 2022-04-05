Bucha civilians deliberately targeted, UN says

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies in Bucha, all dressed in civilian clothes.
Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies in Bucha, all dressed in civilian clothes.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
The announcement was made by a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
April 05, 2022, 06:31 AM
Images from Buchathe Ukrainian city where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops, point to the fact that civilians were targeted “deliberately“said a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday.
“All signs point to the fact that the victims were deliberately targeted and directly killed. And these tests are very worrying“, said Elizabeth Throssell, at a press conference in Geneva, recalling that international humanitarian law prohibits deliberately targeting civilians. This amounts to war crimes.
“It has to be investigated, but although we can understand that a building, for example, is bombed in a military context, it is difficult to imagine what the military context would be of an individual lying on the ground with a bullet in his head or having his burned body,” he insisted.
Throssell specified that, at the moment, the UN body had no one in this city near kyiv. The dissemination in the international press of images of this city in which corpses are seen in the street, some of them handcuffed or partially burned, or mass graves, have caused a wave of condemnations.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian soldiers of massacring civilians. Moscow denies the facts and accuses kyiv of having “set up”.
AFP
April 05, 2022, 06:31 AM
#Bucha #civilians #deliberately #targeted
