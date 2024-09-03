Genoa – “Everyone must take their own responsibilitiesand I do not shy away from these, even when mistakes are made: however, I do not see the mayor having to intervene in the nomination of the president of the Port Authority by indicating a name to the minister, but if that had been the case – as Orlando says – the one who indicated Signorini to a centre-left government would have been a centre-left mayor”.

Thus the mayor Marco Bucci, in a post on social media, returns to the statements of Andrea Orlando who had accused Bucci and Toti, therefore the mayor and governor, of the appointment of Paolo Emilio Signorini (arrested in the corruption investigation that also led to the arrest of the governor, ed.) as president of the port authority. “He is absolutely right Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi when he recalls that Signorini was indicated twice by ministers of the Democratic Party: in 2016 Graziano Delrio and in 2020 Paola De Micheli – concluded the mayor -. I hope that the electoral campaign will be based on ideas and projects for the future of Liguria and not on fake news that continue to be circulated”.