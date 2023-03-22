Genoa – Roman mission for Mayor Marco Bucci. With the aim of enhancing and strengthening Genoa’s candidacy as one of the cities for Euro 2032. Today, accompanied by the councilor for Sport Alessandra Bianchi, he will meet colleagues from Milan, Naples, Florence, Bologna, Cagliari, Verona, Bari and Palermo, the other two properties involved in the candidacy (Sport and Health for the Olimpico in Rome and Juventus for the Allianz Stadium), the representatives of the Ministry of Sport, Coni and Federcalcio.

There are eleven candidates on the table with as many projects and dossiers, both as regards the stadium and as regards the so-called “hospitality” by the city. By 30 March, the Football Federation must receive the complete and updated dossiers and by 12 April, it will notify the Uefa the list of cities included in the Italian candidacy. There are currently 11, one will be left out: Genoa, Palermo, Verona, Cagliari and Bari are playing.

From the Genoese point of view, optimism prevails, both for the type of project presented and for the impetus that the Municipality and the two clubs have given. The Ferraris has long needed a profound restructuring, both by the clubs and by the Municipality, the idea that the European chance is to be seized on the fly predominates. Ad hoc funds will arrive and also from a regulatory point of view a more streamlined procedure will be envisaged for the works to adapt the systems. The budget foreseen for the Ferraris should be more than 100 million.

The first phase of the works should end in the 2024/2025 season while the rest will be completed in the following three years. He will start with the grandstand, then he will work on the bleachers and distincts. The towers will also be affected by the works, according to the project commissioned by Genoa to the Populous studio and then shared with Sampdoria and the Municipality. The grandstand stairs will be external while the top floor will be entirely transparent: there will be 3,000 square meters to be allocated to the sky boxes. The towers will be raised, while in the future there will be glass structures in the corners between the bleachers and the grandstand and the bleachers that can house hotels, offices or other commercial activities.