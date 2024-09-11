Genoa – “I have not changed my mind but there are times when you have to exercise leadership and not abandon the Region to those who say no, to those who say degrowth. There is obviously a health issue: it will not be a walk in the park but I am capable of doing it, it can be done and we will move forward”, are the words of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci on the day of the announcement of his candidacy for the center-right as president of the Liguria Region. At Bucci’s press conference in Largo Lanfranco in front of the Prefecture, former governor Giovanni Toti was also present.

“I am not from the parties, about the ruling class ask the parties”, adds Bucci.

“For the financing of the electoral campaign we will only use the money of the political parties” the mayor replies to the question of whether he would use the funds of the Toti committee. “Civic lists? There will be I don’t know how many yet, probably one”. And he adds: “It is not true that we are a region of old people, we are a region where the elderly come to live because life is good”.