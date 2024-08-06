Genoa – “In recent years The Carlo Felice Theatre Foundation in Genoa has been penalised by the Single Fund for Entertainmentwhich has remained frozen, no longer rewarding merit and no longer capable of bringing stability, we ask for a substantial change that continues to reward results, skills, turnout and is capable of confirming stability”. The mayor of Genoa urges this Marco Bucci following a meeting with the Undersecretary for Culture Gianmarco Mazzi.

“He confirmed to me that the new reform proposal of the Fus goes in the desired direction, in addition to a renewed financial commitment – explains the mayor – I want to thank the minister and the undersecretary for the proactive collaboration and I am sure that this time too we will reach the set objective”.

“In these years we have collaborated in full harmony with the Ministry of Culture for the Foundation Restoration Teatro Carlo Felice achieving great results in terms of audience, financial recovery and quality productions recognized at a national and international level, including the upcoming trip to New York – Bucci highlights – The lyric-symphonic foundations represent the beating heart of culture in every city”.