Beltrami resigns, Bucci: «Sorry. But it’s his decision. Now we are looking for another president.”



Genoa – “I’m sorry for Beltrami’s resignation, but it’s his decision. In recent years he has worked very well, especially on the merger with ATP. The job of president of AMT is certainly stressful and after these years I also understand those who decide not to do it anymore”. Mayor Marco Bucci thus comments on the resignation of the president of Amt Marco Beltrami, communicated yesterday evening.

“We have no worries about the company’s financial statements, the lost revenues from the trial of free lifts and the subway account for around 2 million on a budget of almost 200. – says Bucci – We will certainly go ahead with the trials and with the mobility “as a service”, which does not mean free but which will be paid for in another way, such as water or telephone. Now we will find another president for Amt, we are already looking for him”.