Buccanyarthe tower offense game pirate-themed weblog SUCCESS Corporation And Saizensen studywill debut in Japan on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from the April 20, 2023.

The title will be present in playable form during theAkihabara Game Show 2022 of the November 26th and al Volks Akihabara Hobby Paradise the 3 And December 4th.

Source: SUCCESS Corporation, Saizensen study Street Gematsu