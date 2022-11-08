Buccaneers versus Seahawks



You need to know that about the NFL game in Munich



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass. Photo: dpa/Mark Lomoglio

Munich The first NFL game on German soil will take place on November 13 in Munich’s Allianz Arena. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Seattle Seahawks. We tell you everything you need to know about the game.

NFL in Germany: When and where does the game take place?

The game will take place on Sunday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the Allianz Arena in München where FC Bayern normally play their home games. The game starts at 9:30 a.m. local time on the US east coast, Seahawks fans in the northwest of the country have to get up even earlier: For them, the kickoff is at 6:30 a.m.

Info All games of the International Series of the NFL Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Why is the game taking place in Munich?

A total of nine German cities had applied to host the event. In the end, the decision was made between Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, with only the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia getting nothing. Munich and Frankfurt alternate in the next four years. Through their partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, FC Bayern also already had a connection to the NFL. In order for the game to take place in the Allianz Arena, however, some conversion work was required, for example on the pitch and in the cabins.

Who is playing against each other?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Seattle Seahawks as their “home team”. The Buccaneers around superstar Tom Brady were the clear favorites before the season, but after nine games they have four wins and five losses. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have won six games and lost only three. The Seahawks are one of the most popular teams among German football fans. The duel has a certain value in terms of the play-offs.

Who are the stars?

Tom Brady is without a doubt the most recognizable name. The Buccaneers quarterback is still playing at a high level at 45 and is the most successful player in NFL history. On the Seahawks’ side, Geno Smith dhe playmaker. The 32-year-old has been a substitute for several years and has disappeared from the scene, but this season he’s enjoying his sporting renaissance and is largely responsible for the Seahawks’ surprising success.

Who will broadcast the game on TV and stream?

ProSieben is already on the air from 2 p.m. in the main program to give fans ato get in the mood for the first game in Germany. With kickoff, the game will also be broadcast live on ran.de. The streaming service Dazn is also in the stadium and shows the duel on its paid platform. The broadcast there starts at 2:30 p.m.

What is the supporting program?

It will be around the encounter There will be fan festivals, public viewings and hands-on events at the stadium and also in the city of Munich. A fan mile is also planned. There will be a show at the stadium before the game, but there will be no half-time show. The program surrounding the game does not end with the Munich city limits: There is also a large public viewing in Frankfurt in Deutsche Park Bank, where a game will be played in 2023.

NFL season 2022/23: All information about the new season



Why is there an NFL game in Germany?

The NFL has long strived to expand into international markets. A game was held in Mexico for the first time in 2005, and there have been games in London every year since 2007. In recent years, the fan base has also been in Germanyd always increased. The NFL is now hoping for further growth by playing a game on German soil. In any case, ticket sales have shown that hope is justified: NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth said that “three million tickets” could have been sold.

Are there other games in Germany?

The NFL will play a total of four games in Germany by 2025: 2022 and 2024 in Munich, 2023 and 2025 in Frankfurt. It is not yet known which teams will be there in the coming years. However, in addition to the Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have also focused on the German market. The three teams mentioned will also be present in Germany this weekend, and we can count on them at the games in the next few years.

(yes)