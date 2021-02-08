Buccaneers defeat chiefs



Seventh Super Bowl win for Brady





Tom Brady.

Photo: AP / Mark LoMoglio





Tampa Bay Football superstar Tom Brady has added another impressive chapter to his heroic story. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he ensures a bitter defeat for the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Quarterback legend Tom Brady won the Super Bowl for the seventh time in his career and dethroned favorite defending champions Kansas City Chiefs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won on Sunday (local time) in Tampa with 31: 9 (21: 6) and are now the first team in NFL history to celebrate the greatest triumph in American football in their own stadium.

The 43-year-old Brady was already the most successful professional football player in history with six wins and led the Buccaneers to historic success with three touchdown passes. Despite the corona pandemic, a good third of the Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium was filled with 25,000 spectators. The Chiefs around 18 years younger playmaker Patrick Mahomes, however, never got to their level and made unfamiliar and sometimes outrageous mistakes.



Photo: dpa / Ralf Hirschberger





The Chiefs scored the first three points of the game with a field goal, but otherwise did not live up to their role as favorites. Without the usual protection of his bodyguards, decimated by injuries, Mahomes came under pressure on almost every move. But the defending champion was much more painful of the many penalties that cost them almost the entire length of the pitch in the first half alone. There has never been a 95 yard penalty in one half at the Super Bowl.

For example, Sarah Thomas was the first female referee in a Super Bowl to report an offside position for the Chiefs, which enabled the Buccaneers to make a second touchdown in the immediate aftermath.

With the calm serenity of a veteran, Brady took advantage of the many presents from the Chiefs. In particular, the interaction with his buddy Rob Gronkowski worked wonderfully. The first two touchdowns were a co-production of the two football greats, who had already captured three victories in a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Brady’s 14 touchdown passes to Gronkowski in the playoffs are another NFL record.



Photo: AP / Mark Humphrey





The last touchdown at the break of 21: 6 was contributed by Antonio Brown, who added a chapter of success to his unexpected comeback story. For the first eight weeks of the season, the passport recipient, who was involved in many scandals, was banned for misconduct and was only signed by the Bucs afterwards.

In the second half, which was less exciting due to the clear score, running back Leonard Fournette managed the fourth touchdown for the hosts. The Chiefs did not come back into the game, Mahomes lost in the 54th NFL game of his career for the first time with a double-digit deficit. The Chiefs’ offensive, which was assessed as strong and convincing throughout the season, did not score a single touchdown, all nine points came from field goals by kicker Harrison Butker.

The Canadian rapper The Weeknd performed at the halftime show, and before the game, US star poet Amanda Gorman read a poem in honor of the important workers in the Corona crisis.

(stja / dpa)