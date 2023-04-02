Bucaramanga was left without a coach: Raúl Agustín Armando was fired

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Raúl Agustín Armando was fired from Bucaramanga.
The coach himself confirmed his departure at a press conference.
The defeat against an alternate team of Millonarios (0-2, this Saturday) brought direct consequences at Atlético Bucaramanga. Its coach, Raúl Agustín Armando, was fired.
“The president came down and they told me that they had fired me. As I let the group of players and the group of collaborators know, I am grateful as a coaching staff for how they have behaved since day one. We’ve been here four months. More than words of thanks, apologize. We tried in any way to try to reverse the situation”, said Armando after the defeat.
“Today (Saturday) was not our best game, logically. When we had good games we were not able to get good results and this is the reality of this sport. Nothing more to say in that regard”, added the Argentine coach.
Armando’s campaign with Bucaramanga
After a good start in the League, Atlético Bucaramanga entered a results crisis. He has gone eight dates without winning, with a balance of four draws and four losses.
Armando led Bucaramanga in 11 games, with a balance of two wins, five draws and four losses. His team barely scored seven goals (the worst mark in the League) and conceded 11.
Bucaramanga, which is four points behind the eighth place, Deportes Tolima, will visit the current league champion, Deportivo Pereira, on April 9.
No confirmed replacement yet
The club, officially, has not given official information on the departure of Armando or who will be in charge of the team for what comes.
He is the third coach to lose his position so far in the League, after Diego Corredor (Once Caldas) and Arturo Reyes (Junior).
SPORTS
