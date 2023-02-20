Bucaramanga vs. National, LIVE: La Liga, live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bucaramanga vs. National
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Bucaramanga vs. National
The greens premiere their 2023 Super League title at the Alfonso López. Teo Gutiérrez, on the bench.
With the peace of mind of arriving with a recent title in their showcases, the Super League, National Athletic He now seeks to straighten his path in the League against Athletic Bucaramanga, that he could be the new leader if he wins this match, which is played at the Alfonso López stadium.
Bucaramanga has not lost so far in the tournament. He has eight points, the product of two wins and two draws. In the event of a victory, they will surpass América, which reached 10 points with its 1-2 win against Medellín on Saturday.
Teofilo Gutierrez, the great attraction of Bucaramanga, summoned for the first time, starts the game on the substitute bench.
Lineups of Bucaramanga and Nacional
