Bucaramanga protests arbitration in the match against Millonarios

Atlético Bucaramanga lost in its first home run group A game semifinals, in his visit to Millonarios, on Sunday in El Campín.

The Canarian team lost with a penalty scored by Diego Herazo. However, the club angrily protested the decision of the match judge, Bismarks Santiago, by sanctioning that action.

Bucaramanga argues that the player Daniel Ruiz looked for the fault and that the referee did not go to the VAR to verify the action.

In an official statement, Bucaramanga asked the arbitration commission to give guarantees for the next appointments.

SPORTS