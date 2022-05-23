Bucaramanga protests arbitration in the match against Millonarios

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
millionaires vs. Bucaramanga.
Cesar Melgarejo / TIME
millionaires vs. Bucaramanga.
The club complained about the sanctioned penalty in favor of the blue team.
Atlético Bucaramanga lost in its first home run group A game semifinals, in his visit to Millonarios, on Sunday in El Campín.
The Canarian team lost with a penalty scored by Diego Herazo. However, the club angrily protested the decision of the match judge, Bismarks Santiago, by sanctioning that action.
Bucaramanga argues that the player Daniel Ruiz looked for the fault and that the referee did not go to the VAR to verify the action.
In an official statement, Bucaramanga asked the arbitration commission to give guarantees for the next appointments.
SPORTS
May 23, 2022, 06:00 PM
