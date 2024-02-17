A new situation that puts Colombian soccer clubs on alert happened this week, after An Atlético Bucaramanga player was required by the Prosecutor's Office for alleged identity theft.

Last Thursday, the Santander club visited the Cali America on another date of the first tournament of the year, but an important novelty was presented.

Also: (Fincha enters the press conference and insults Nacional coach, Jhon Bodmer: video)

What happened

The information was released by the newspaper El País de Cali, which noted that hours before the game An arrest warrant was issued against Fabio Delgado, one of the Bucaramanga players, for the crime of alleged false identity.

The Valle del Cauca media outlet warns that the club's coach, Rafael Dudamel, chose not to take him into account when lining him up for the match. It is noted that the name of Fabio Delgado does not correspond to the player, who had taken the identity of a friend so that he could be called to one of the calls for the Colombian National Team in minor categories.

“That has been going on for years; According to what is known, his name is not Fabio Delgado, and it seems that the person who gave him his identity was the one who reported him,” a source who did not reveal the name told El País.

Likewise, it was reported that a Valle soccer leader found out about the capture on Wednesday and stated: “They told me that I was playing with forged documents; “He has a lawyer who is the one who has been reviewing that situation and who accompanied him before the Prosecutor's Office.”

Atlético Nacional vs Bucaramanga.

The newspaper consulted another manager, who stated: “The case is very complex, I don't know if his career is over or not, but it is a difficult situation because we are talking about identity theft. It is an evil that continues in Colombian football, now there is talk of betting, so it is time to take a good look at what is happening.”

El País assured that the player was released last Friday, but that the investigations into his case will continue by the Prosecutor's Office.

Bucaramanga version

Once the case was known, the president of Bucaramanga, Jaime Elías Quintero, He released the version of what happened to the club's footballer.

“The only thing I can tell you is that he was not captured and he is already arriving in the city and tomorrow (Saturday) he will train with the team,” he told the newspaper Vanguardia.

And he added: “The ignorance of the Cali journalists was demonstrated, it is one thing to be captured and another thing to be taken away. He was taken to the URI (Immediate Reaction Unit) for an arraignment within a criminal process for impersonation and it was found that the one who was impersonated was Fabio and he left the URI to be training with the team tomorrow (Saturday).”

(Luis Díaz: see the spectacular assist he made in Liverpool's win)