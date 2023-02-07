Golden Eagles received the Sports Tolima in a match on date 3 of the BetPlay 2023 League and prevailed with authority. 4-2, a surprise result for the red wine team.

At minute 19, Águilas opened the scoring through Jesús Rivas who finished off inside the area and managed to take advantage of the great assistance of Jhon Fredy Salazar.

Deportes Tolima managed to get to the goal of Águilas and was awarded with the equalizing goal on minute 28. Álvaro Meléndez was in front of the goal and finished off with a right foot to beat goalkeeper José David Contreras.

Águilas Doradas continued to surprise and generate good play towards William Cuesta’s goal. Johan Caballero appeared around minute 35 and 44, scoring a good brace.

Tolima turned to attack and around minute 57, Brayan Gil shot on goal and the ball went inside Contreras’ goal. Those from Rionegro managed to score one more goal thanks to another shot by Jean Pineda.

Rest of the date

Junior He is still in debt: this Sunday he lost 1-0 in the BetPlay I-2023 League in his visit to Bucaramanga, who first thing in the morning presented Teófilo Gutiérrez as his brand new signing of the season.

At minute 43 came the great goal, which ended up giving Bucaramanga the three points, thanks to a shot from Argentine Gonzalo Lencina.

Atlético Nacional 2023 has not yet taken off as expected. After drawing at home against Águilas, on Saturday they stumbled on their visit to Jaguares, in Montería, 2-1. The purslane continue in search of their best version. They still lack

Santa Fe achieved a valuable tie in its visit to Medellín, 1-1, in a game marked by the expulsion of its midfielder Christian Marrugo, for a foul after two minutes of play. In any case, Santa Fe had the advantage, although in the end it almost lost.

Dim vs. Santa Fe on date 3 of the League.

América shows good form at the start of the League. This time they won on their visit to Pasto, 2-4. Facundo Suárez was a figure when scoring double; the other many were from Darwin Quintero and Cristian Barrios. America is one of the leaders, with 6 points.

Cali had its first game and did not go beyond a goalless draw against Once Caldas, in Palmaseca. Judge Wílmar Roldán did not expel a Cali player for a harsh foul and did not call a penalty for the local, this after reviewing the plays in the VAR.

Results

Pereira 2-1 Huíla

Medellin 1-1 Santa Fe

Jaguars 2-1 National

Grass 2-4 America

Cali 0-0 Once Caldas

Bucaramanga 1-0 Junior

Union 1-1 Envigado (in play)

​Millionaires vs. Alliance (postponed)

Eagles 4-2 Tolima

Equity vs. Chicó (March 2)

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Athletic Bucaramanga 7 3

2 Cali America 6 3

3 Boyaca Chico 6 2

4 Golden Eagles 5 3

5 Cordoba Jaguars 4 3

6 National Athletic 4 3

7 Sports Tolima 4 3

8 Union Magdalena 4 3

9 Millionaires 3 1

10 Deportivo Pereira 3 2

11 Envigado 3 3

12 Independent Santa Fe 2 2

13 Independent Medellin 2 2

14 Junior 2 3

15 Once Caldas 2 3

16 Equity 1 1

17 Deportivo Cali 1 1

18 Sports Grass 0 1

19 Oil Alliance 0 1

20 Athletic Huila 0 3

