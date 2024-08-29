Athletic Bucaramanga had an almost perfect match this Wednesday in the return leg of the third phase of the Colombian Cup, defeating Independent Santa Fe at the José Américo Montatini Stadium by 3-1.

According to the criteria of

The Santander team was very firm in defense and precise in attack, the goals of Freddy Hinestroza and Fabian Sambueza, From mid-distance, he showed Leopardo the way to qualification, Andrés Ponce sealed the tie in the second half.

Santa Fe Photo:Jaime Moreno and Taken from Win Sports Share

Dudamel, upset with a journalist

Bucaramanga advanced to the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup and eliminated Santa Fe after the 1-1 in the first leg, at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium, and the 3-1 in the return leg.

Not everything was joy in the house of Atlético Bucaramanga, because the Coach Rafael Dudamel ‘exploded’ in the middle of a press conference when asked by a journalist about the absence of the Carlos Henao.

The journalist asked if the absence of the left-footed centre-back in the match was due to a possible personal problem with the player, following the rumours that have been circulating in the capital of Santander in recent days.

Rafael Dudamel Photo:Sergio Gamboa – School of multimedia journalism EL TIEMPO Share

Dudamel He could not bear this question and ‘exploded’, assuring that the absence of Carlos Henao was due to a decision of the coaching staff and began answering with a counter question.

The player who is not a starter, who is not called up, do I have to have problems with him? Then I must have problems with Zapata, Henao, with Juan Camilo.

“Can you tell me why Carlos Henao asked me this question? Did Romaña play badly? Did Cuesta play badly? Did Santiago play badly? The player who is not a starter, who is not called up, do I have to have problems with him? Then I must have problems with Zapata, Henao, with Juan Camilo. I’ll tell you one thing, I like the news and talking about football, what I don’t like is gossip. Henao is not there for technical reasons, the player is not injured, I like to talk about football, I don’t like gossip,” said Dudamel.

But the ‘scam’ came seconds later when he told the journalist that if “he liked gossip he should open a hair salon,” a comment that was not well received by the Colombian press.

“The player is not injured, he is fit. It was a technical decision. I like to talk about football, I don’t like gossip. If you like gossip, set up a hair salon,” said the Venezuelan coach.

SPORTS