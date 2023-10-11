The CEO of Atari announced it Wade Rosen in an interview with YouTuber MinnMax, in which he touched on several topics, including the acquisition of Nightdive Studios.

Atari is interested in producing a new game Bubsy . Development hasn’t started yet, but the company has invited independent developers interested in presenting their projects, so that they can be evaluated.

During the interview, Rosen said: “People who love Bubsy, love Bubsy. At the end of the day, you have to make a good Bubsy game. If there are any indie platformer developers listening who are interested, we’d be eager to hear from them. They can stop by Atari’s website, we’d love to hear from them. The key is to make sure it’s an interesting, innovative, and somewhat tongue-in-cheek project. You know, these days the last thing anyone wants is a repetitive platformer. So, how do you do it to make a great game while also admitting that Bubsy has been the subject of some unappreciated things, and making it really fun? It’s an interesting challenge, and someone will take it up.”

Note that the Bubsy intellectual property is part of a package of games acquired by Atari in April 2023. This is probably the most relevant intellectual property of the bunch. In 2019 the less than brilliant Bubsy: Paws on Fire! was released, but the character had already returned in 2017 with the equally lackluster Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back. Mike Berlyn, the author of the character who we hope will be remembered in a possible new episode, also recently died.