Munich – The world is currently fighting against that Coronavirus * to the one global Pandemic* but other diseases can also become dangerous. In Chinawhere already Covid-19 * first spread, now has a boy with the bubonic plague infected.

In the Chinese province Yunnan the child became infected and showed the first symptoms on Friday. That reports the Daily Mail. Even before the boy was infected, an investigation is said to have taken place in the region as there were several cases of Rat plague occurred. Rats are known to be the vectors of the disease, but whether the boy was infected by the rodents has not been confirmed.

Bubonic plague in China: all emergency measures initiated

The person concerned is probably not in mortal danger and is stable. After the diagnosis, all emergency measures are said to have been initiated to stop the further spread of the disease. People who are already infected can be treated successfully with a vaccine.

In Inner Mongolia it is according to that Focus already in August for two Deaths come through the plague. Many people are from there Lockdowns and the like Preventive measures affected. Hence the introduction of the Plague a great danger.

Bubonic plague: people in Mongolia are said to have contracted marmots

According to the responsible authorities, the people of Mongolia should contact Marmots have infected. For example, there is now a ban on hunting and eating animals that can transmit bubonic plague in the region until the end of the year.

In Europe, the plague, also known as “Black Death“is known, largely exterminated. Im middle Ages On the other hand, it killed numerous European cities and is said to have caused at least three pandemics (in the 6th, 13th, 15th and 19th centuries). According to the Robert Koch Institute * this resulted in over 100 million deaths. (ta) merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

