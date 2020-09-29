Following the corona virus in China, the bubonic plague has now spread, putting an emergency in the southwestern part of the country. It is being told that a three-year-old child has been plagued. The child hailed from Menghai County in the province of Yunnan, China. A case of outbreak of plague was reported in China last week but it was confirmed on Sunday.According to the Daily Express report, the condition of the child infected with the plague is said to be stable. Following this incident, the Chinese administration has declared a fourth level emergency in the area. The administration has been trying to prevent the spread of another pandemic like the Corona virus, which has been declared an emergency. Earlier, three dead mice infected with the plague were found in Greece itself.

According to the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, the proliferation of mice has been announced in the Shiding village of Menghai. Earlier in August, there was a case of plug spread in northern Mongolia. After this case was exposed, Level 3 level warnings were issued across the country. Mongolia also had 22 suspected cases of plague, of which 6 were confirmed.

Please tell that bubonic plague is caused by bacteria infection and it can be fatal. However, antibiotics exist for this. Following Level 3 warnings, the eating of animals with a plague is banned. Also, people are asked to report immediately when symptoms of the plague occur. Bubonic plague infections occur frequently throughout the world. In the year 2017, there were more than 300 cases of bubonic plague in Madagascar.

Symptoms of bubonic plague

In May last year, two people died due to bubonic plague in Mongolia. These people ate raw meat. The virus is transmitted to humans through mice and squirrels. Due to bubonic plague, a person suddenly has fever, headache, chills and weakness. Swelling occurs in one or several places in the body. There is pain in lymph nodes.