Alexander Bublik in the end was all enclosed in the last game of the final in Halle, serving for the match: three double faults and an incredible second ace. He was risking ruining everything, as often happened to him in his career, but not even his ghosts managed to beat him during his Holy Week in Germany. Another crazy horse like Andrej Rublev tried in the final, but he couldn’t do either. A good match, the one between the Kazakh and the Russian, which went as expected: it ended 6-3 3-6 6-3 for Bublik, in his second ATP title (the first on grass after the two finals lost in Newport), the first on grass, and the 500m in Halle is certainly the most prestigious success in the career of this splendid but inconsistent player, who starting tomorrow will be No. 26 in the world, therefore within the Wimbledon seedings, with a sigh of relief for many of his opponents.