The Kazakh in the German ATP 500 risks ruining everything in the last game, he manages to impose himself on the Russian in a hard-fought final: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Alexander Bublik in the end was all enclosed in the last game of the final in Halle, serving for the match: three double faults and an incredible second ace. He was risking ruining everything, as often happened to him in his career, but not even his ghosts managed to beat him during his Holy Week in Germany. Another crazy horse like Andrej Rublev tried in the final, but he couldn’t do either. A good match, the one between the Kazakh and the Russian, which went as expected: it ended 6-3 3-6 6-3 for Bublik, in his second ATP title (the first on grass after the two finals lost in Newport), the first on grass, and the 500m in Halle is certainly the most prestigious success in the career of this splendid but inconsistent player, who starting tomorrow will be No. 26 in the world, therefore within the Wimbledon seedings, with a sigh of relief for many of his opponents.
WHAT A SERVICE
—
Bublik played a centered match, especially in the first set, trying to make the most of the day of grace with his serve (he also had a streak of 17 points in a row won at bat) and hitting back at Rublev. This set was decided on a break at the beginning, at 1-0. Script that changes in the second set, when Rublev’s fury pours into his spectacular serve, with 94% of points won with the first. Bublik couldn’t help but watch, and then recover in the third set, with a final thrill. Is the Kazakh one of the favorites for Wimbledon? Surely it will be among the most anticipated, unlikely that he can make the big target. But he who knows….
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Bublik #undoes #finally #knocks #Rublev #hits #title #grass
Leave a Reply