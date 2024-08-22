Home World

Volcanic eruptions are not uncommon in Iceland, but they always produce spectacular images. (Archive image) © Marco Di Marco/AP/dpa

“The ground opened like a zipper” – Iceland’s rugged nature once again shows its breathtaking side. Glowing red lava makes its way to the earth’s surface with unbridled force.

Reykjavik – Huge amounts of lava are once again bubbling out of the earth in Iceland. The sixth volcanic eruption within nine months on the North Atlantic island began on Thursday evening – and produced spectacular images. A live stream from the radio station RÚV showed the lava bubbling out of a nearly four-kilometer-long crack in the earth on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavik. About an hour before the eruption, there was a relatively strong earthquake that was felt as far as the capital region.

“The ground opened up like a zipper,” reported a correspondent from the area. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a hot gas cloud rose a kilometer high into the night sky, while a network of shimmering orange lava veins poured over cooled volcanic rock from previous eruptions.

Fishing village Grindavík evacuated

The fishing village of Grindavík, located about 40 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik, was evacuated as a precaution. In the community of 4,000 residents, several houses on the northern edge of the town were hit and destroyed by the lava masses during an eruption in January. This time, the glowing stream of liquid rock did not initially appear to be flowing in the direction of the town. However, it is still too early to give the all-clear, experts warned after a control flight by the coast guard.

In the fishing village of Grindavík, residents have to worry again. (Archive photo) © Marco di Marco/AP/dpa

The island’s international airport in Keflavík is also located on the Reykjanes peninsula. As with previous eruptions, flight operations continued uninterrupted. Take-offs and landings were not affected by the volcanic eruption and the gas clouds, the airport’s website said.

Such natural spectacles can also have consequences for the infrastructure in the region and the Icelandic district heating and electricity supply. The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which is popular with tourists, will remain closed on Friday, according to the operator.

Sixth outbreak within nine months

The fissure eruptions on the peninsula in southwest Iceland can be traced back to several volcanic systems with underground magma chambers. There had been no eruption of this kind there for almost 800 years before the first eruption occurred in March 2021. Since then, lava in the region has repeatedly made its way to the surface and bubbled out of elongated fissures in the earth.

Since December 2023 alone, there have been six volcanic eruptions in the sparsely populated area. The last such eruption occurred at the end of May. Researchers assume that the current series of eruptions could continue for decades. During the respective eruptions, the situation often calmed down again after just a few days.

Earthquakes as harbingers

The Icelandic Meteorological Office had warned of an impending eruption in recent weeks. Recently, the number of earthquakes in the area has been steadily increasing, while more and more magma has been accumulating beneath the earth’s surface – this time even more than during the last eruption in May.

The eruptions on the Reykjanes peninsula do not have to be imagined as those from a classic volcanic mountain. Instead, the lava flows from an elongated crack in the earth, which is why this type of eruption is also called a fissure eruption. As a rule, this does not produce a large cloud of ash – unlike the eruption on the Eyjafjallajökull volcanic glacier in 2010. The kilometer-high cloud brought international air traffic to a standstill for days. dpa