The next Saturday, May 8, the online premiere of the documentary will take place Bubbles in the sea, stranded in pandemic , a proposal that exposes the story of a group of crew members, including Peruvians, who stayed inside a cruise ship in the middle of the sea at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

This documentary is the debut of Rafael Ackerman, a Peruvian filmmaker who ventured to work on a cruise ship in 2016, and who, from day one, had the need to tell what this little-known world is like.

Bubbles in the sea, official trailer

Bubbles in the sea, stranded in pandemic is a project that aims to show the human side of a group of crew members who were left adrift and with the uncertainty of not knowing what would happen to them in the middle of the ocean.

The film was made between the waters of the Bahamas, Barbados and the coasts of Florida and had the participation of people from different countries, such as China, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, India, Mauritius, the United States, Montenegro, among others. With different ages, professions, realities and ways of seeing the world, the project offers a different point of view on the complicated situation that the crew must go through.

Official synopsis of Bubbles at sea, stranded in pandemic

While the pandemic forced everyone to stay in their homes; the crew of a ship were stranded at sea. Given this fact, they all created the same goal: to return home. This is the journey of the return of the Peruvians to their country, as an example of what many navigators went through; where uncertainty was the bread of the day.

How and where to see Bubbles in the sea, stranded in a pandemic?

The documentary can be viewed through your Facebook account: Bubbles in the sea I Documentary.