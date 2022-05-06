Netflix he just made available on his streaming platform Bubblepresented last February 10 at Berlin International Film Festival. The highly anticipated film directed by Tetsuro Araki (The attack of the Giants, death Note) is a work created by WIT Studio (Vinland Saga, The attack of the Giants ) which was born from the collaboration of well-known artists: in addition to the famous director, in fact, the film includes Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Psycho-Pass, Fate / Zero) to the screenplay; Takeshi Obata (death Note, Bakuman) for character design; and finally Hiroyuki Sawano (Promise, The attack of the Giants, The Seven Deadly Sins) as composer of the soundtrack. The result is a product with an extremely colorful and dynamic visual component, an evocative soundtrack and a very particular world building, capable of mixing topoi classics of dystopia with those of fantastic and surreal narration in an innovative and visionary way.

The anime immediately introduces us to one Post-apocalyptic Tokyo. The invasion of a swarm of colored bubbles creates gravitational anomalies throughout the metropolis that make life nearly impossible. The metropolis is therefore isolated from the rest of the world and abandoned, the only people who still live in that area are mostly young boys who exploit the anomalous environment to compete in spectacular parkour competitions and win essential resources to survive. A rare pearl of Japanese animation, a visionary adventure with the bright and dynamic colors of a finely crafted world building.

Original title: バ ブ ル Baburu

English title: Bubble

Exit : April 28, 2022

Platform: Netflix

Type: Sci-Fi

Duration: 100 minutes

Animation studio: WIT Studio

Tongue: Japanese, Italian, English, French, German (audio and subtitles) We reviewed Bubble via Netflix streaming platform.

In the colorful void between Tokyo’s skyscrapers

The story is told from the point of view of Blue Baze, a team of young boys who practice parkour in the ruins of the Japanese capital. One of them, Hibiki, is particularly gifted in the discipline, he even manages to exploit these gravitational bubbles to hover among the skyscrapers. Hibiki is a quiet, lonely boy and always wears headphones due to an auditory hypersensitivity that has plagued him since he was a child. One day, while Hibiki is practicing parkour near the Tokyo tower, he begins to hear a strange melody coming from it, shortly after he makes the acquaintance of a mysterious girl. Utathe girl in question, seems to emerge out of nowhere, speaks very little, is dazed, but is immediately well received by the Blue Baze also for her extraordinary athletic skills.

The film therefore develops the relationship between the two boys and slowly reveals a strong understanding, Hibiki is in fact a silent boy but Uta manages to communicate with him through parkour and through a particular melody that Hibiki perceives since he was a child. As their relationship materializes and Uta is welcomed into the team, gravity bubble activity mysteriously seems to change bringing a new threat to the city. It will be up to them to find out what lies behind this phenomenon.

A wonderful hybrid of surreal and sci-fi

Bubble it immediately catches the eye for the ability of the writers to be able to mix a series of “classic” elements of the Japanese narrative in an innovative way. Although the concept of Bubble is not extremely original, the anime still manages to convey a very strong and unique identity.

Going to analyze the post apocalyptic world building we immediately notice how the author managed to create a perfect setting for young kids who practice parkour, in a deserted urban scenario full of gravitational anomalies, our protagonists hover in the empty spaces between the skyscrapers between spectacular acrobatics and high-impact scenarios. The dynamics and the spectacular are in fact a building block for the entire film that emerges mainly for the visual component.

Secondly, we note how the narrative is skilfully capable of mixing the topoi of sci-fi, while maintaining an unknown, surreal tone, which often leads to the fantastic and is very much linked to oriental spirituality. In this way, within a purely sci-fi setting, elements of the fantastic narrative are well inserted between parallel dimensions, supernatural entities and superpowers. It is also not lacking the theme of spiral, of eternal return as an innate scheme of existencea theme extremely dear to the Japanese, and manages to easily communicate a plot that has its roots in the unknown that is beyond the ordinary.

Finally, a further distinguishing element Bubble certainly lies in the relationship between Uta and Hibiki, the writing proceeds in such a way as to insert continuous parallels to one of the most famous fables in history: Lto Little Mermaid from Andersen. The combination of an element of the Western tradition has something bizarre but it represents a decisive stroke of style. The sci-fi, the fairy tale and the surreal therefore mix every time you get to the heart of the event, the result is a visionary and moving adventure, a rare pearl with bright colors.

A feast for the eyes and ears

Speaking instead of the more technical aspects of the product, what immediately catches the eye is the visual component. A very interesting design contrasts the greyness of the post-apocalyptic atmosphere with the eclectic colors given by gravitational anomalies and bubbles. Color therefore emerges as an essential component, each scene glues the eyes to the screen because it has a captivating visual. To support the whole visual component is certainly the focus on the dynamism of action Starting from the animation, which integrates 3D environments and 2D figures in an extremely fluid way, and returns a deliberately exaggerated representation of the dynamics of free running and parkourcreating, on a photographic level, a wonderful hybrid between Spider-Man And Mirror’s Edge.

However, the extremely elegant and well-finished sound component is not lacking. But by a skilled composer like Sawano we couldn’t expect anything else. Music is part of the narrative itself, we have already seen how Hibiki is endowed with an extraordinary hearing capacity, this is an excellent excuse to integrate a soundtrack that very well conveys the emotional and psychological environment. The music gently accompanies the narrative and seems to come out naturally. An extremely satisfying musical and visual storytelling that never leaves you disappointed but that hypnotizes and fascinates.

Finally, the only flaw of the film (always provided that it is not a choice of the authors themselves) is perhaps the too much linearity of the narrative and the lack of depth of the secondary characters. It must be said that these aspects take a back seat, the film is still capable of becoming interesting and captivating, the work on the audiovisual is so impeccable that the plot takes a back seat.

Who do we recommend Bubble to?

Bubble it is a widely used product. The light, exciting tone, the kaleidoscopic aesthetic and the evocative soundtrack make it a product suitable for all ages. However, there are elements that wink at a particular sector of the public, namely parkour and the romantic component. Particularly suitable for those who love extreme sports and at the same time love being moved.

Fluid, dynamic and aesthetic animation

Evocative soundtrack

Flawless technical aspects Linear and predictable plot

Slightly flat secondary characters