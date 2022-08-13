There bubble is one of the most common and insidious defects that can occur on the tire. Sometimes it can be traced back to a factory defect others instead is due to bumps (with sidewalks) or excessive stress with the road surface (holes). Neglecting such damage can be dangerous and can seriously affect the vehicle safety. In this guide let’s try to understand in more detail what a bubble on the tire is and what to do when it appears.

Tire as it is made, structure

Before understanding what a bubble is, let’s try to understand how a bubble is made tire. A tire is made up of a series of layers of rubber. These are alternated with other components, such as the rubberised cloths and the belts made from steel wires, also covered with a thin rubberized layer to promote adhesion. These components (canvases and belts) are precisely the ones that give the form and guarantee the structural strength of the tire.

Detail of a tire carcass

After the assembly follows the phase of vulcanization where the different layers adhere to each other becoming a whole, without solution of continuity. However, it may happen that due to impurities present between the different layers these, in some points, they do not adhere perfectly to each other. And it is precisely in these areas, where the structural component fails, that the bubbles.

Tire bubble, how it forms

If the layers they do not adhere perfectly to each other can cause a bubble and in this case it is called a factory defect and may already be evident at the time of assembly. Also, it can get worse with the passage of time and kilometers traveled.

Blisters are caused by bumps on pavements, potholes but also by manufacturing defects

Likewise, a bubble can also appear after having bumped into a sidewalk or centered one hole, perhaps at high speed. In fact, in these two cases the impact can damage the canvas, leading to the formation of bubbles on the side.

What to do when a bubble appears on the tire

When a bubble on the tirethere is no other solution than the replacement of the latter. Continuing to use the vehicle, with one or more bubbles on the tire, can be very dangerous. This is due to the increase in temperature due to friction with the road surface and stresses, it can give way by exploding at the bubble (damaged area with reduced pressure containment capacity). It goes without saying that if it were to happen in highway at high speedbut even at moderate speeds, the consequences would be disastrous because it would be impossible to steer the vehicle with one less tire.

Bubbles on the tires are dangerous, especially on the motorway at high speed

So, should a bubble appear on the shoulder of your tire, go to yours immediately tire dealer to replace the covers. Proceed to one moderate gait and try to travel as little as possible. If you are unable to travel a small road or travel it safely, mount the wheel or spare wheel (where present). Remember that to avoid vehicle imbalances and to maintain safety at an adequate level, the tires must be changed at least to couples that is, on each axle you must have tires with the same degree of wear.

