The debt load of Russians in the spring reached another record. The total amount of new loans exceeded 20 trillion rubles, and the debt burden – 11% of the income of residents of the country. The level of delinquency is also increasing. The Central Bank is sounding the alarm and plans to tighten the rules of reserve for banks in order to avoid overheating of the consumer lending market in Russia. On the other hand, lending activity accelerates economic growth, and limiting it too much may complicate recovery from the crisis of last year. Details – in the material “Izvestia” …

According to analysts at Frank RG, Russians are extremely addicted to loans at the beginning of this year. Individuals received 4.2 trillion rubles during this period, which is 50% more than in 2019-2020. Of this amount, 1.3 trillion rubles fell on April, which set a new monthly record for the volume of new loans (178% against the same month of 2020). At the same time, the volume of cash loans amounted to 613.8 billion rubles and amounted to 47.3% of the total portfolio.

The total size of the loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded RUB 20.8 trillion. The growth is impressive – two years ago this figure was only 15 trillion rubles. The difference of 33% can hardly be attributed to inflation, or even more so economic growth, which in the past two years has been negative due to the pandemic. If at the beginning of 2019 the debt of individuals was 14% of GDP, now it is close to 20%.

In parallel, delinquency continued to grow in some categories of loans. According to the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH), at the beginning of April the share of overdue debts on consumer loans was 25% – 5 percentage points more than a year earlier. In other sectors, the situation with overdue debt, however, developed less dramatically. The share of overdue car loans increased by 1 point to 7.5%, while in the microloans sector the increase was 4.8 points (result – 30.8%). In the mortgage sector, there was practically no growth – by 0.1 percentage points to 1.5%, and there was even a decrease in delinquency on credit cards – by 0.8 percentage points. At the same time, the average amount of overdue debt continued to grow, and by the end of the first quarter of 2021 increased by 7.5% to 137.6 thousand rubles.

It should be noted that by the beginning of the year the level of the debt burden of Russians, that is, the ratio of loan payments to income, was high. According to the Central Bank, it reached 11.7%, which is an all-time high. Over the year, it grew by 0.8 percentage points.

Unsurprisingly, the Bank of Russia found all these statistics alarming and worried about the state of the market. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Ksenia Yudaeva, in some segments one can speak of “bubbles”. The regulator intends to take a number of measures, including an increase in the premiums to risk ratios (i.e., an increase in the provisioning rate for retail loans) from July 1, as well as limiting floating rates, to which Russian commercial banks began to apply following the increase in the key rate of the Central Bank. Some types of such loans, for example, extra-long loans, may be prohibited at all.

According to Anatoly Perfilyev, junior director for banking ratings at Expert RA, the problems with the lending market in 2020-2021 were the result of the fall in real incomes of Russians.

– As the market situation stabilizes, the demand for loans to individuals also increases, but the negative point here is the outstripping growth of the debt burden of citizens in comparison with the increase in their level of well-being. The fall in real incomes of the population against the background of the pandemic negatively affects the solvency of individuals.

At the same time, the interlocutor of Izvestia does not believe that the growth of delinquencies will accelerate in the foreseeable future.

– Arrears will continue to grow, but at a limited pace, since many banks prudently tightened their lending policies during the crisis. In general, consumer lending will be constrained by an increase in interest rates following the key one, as well as by tightening the corresponding regulatory risk ratios.

The Central Bank’s attention to the risks of financial stability is quite justified, says the head of the macroeconomic analysis department of the Finam Group.

– Their restraint, firstly, can be facilitated by the Central Bank’s transition from a soft monetary policy to a neutral one (an increase in interest rates on loans following the key rate can slow down the growth of lending), and secondly, the completion (or limitation) of the preferential mortgage program.

To be fair, not all indicators indicate that the situation with the debt burden is becoming really dangerous. According to the NBCH and the FICO company, the credit health index in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 1 point, amounting to 98 points (the higher the rating, the fewer “bad” borrowers in the country). At the same time, the share of borrowers experiencing difficulties with debt servicing fell by about half a percentage point to 12.11%.

According to Olga Belenkaya, statistics do not show a noticeable increase in the share of overdue debts of individuals (as of April 1, it is 4.6% versus 4.3% as of January 1, 2020).

In general, although the level of credit burden is high, it is still far from the indicators of foreign countries with a developed credit market. So, according to the Federal Reserve, in the United States in the 4th quarter of 2020, a similar indicator was 14.75% – 3 percentage points more than in Russia. The indicator of the ratio of private debt to GDP in Russia is also tens of percentage points lower than the results in the same USA and China, where the level of 50-60% is considered normal. On the other hand, the fight against a credit bubble in conditions of objectively low incomes of the population can cause problems in the economy as a whole, since after the crisis there are not so many drivers for its acceleration.

However, according to the chief analyst of TeleTrade, Pyotr Pushkarev, the measures of the Central Bank aimed at curbing the growth of lending to individuals will not have a special effect.

– In financial reality, and not in theory, the measures of the Central Bank will in no way affect the reduction in the thickness of the portfolios of new loans issued by banks. All the same, banks will eventually issue loans to everyone they consider necessary, based on their own picture of movements in client accounts, average monthly expenses of a particular client and his credit history. Banks increase credit limits for clients who have managed to prove their reliability, making them more and more generous offers, but they themselves try to lend to people with unconfirmed income to a minimum. In addition, the lion’s share of the credit supply that has grown over the past two years is refinancing, when a client is allocated a loan for a larger amount, but at a lower interest rate, and this even reduces the actual loan burden, should go on a separate line in the bank statements to the regulator and should be welcomed in every possible way. …

According to the expert, the best way to avoid a credit bubble is to ensure the growth of household income.