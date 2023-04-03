The ninth day of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition witnessed strong competition among six contestants, in the presence of the Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb, members of the committee, and a number of officials and members The consular corps and the audience watching the competition.

Participants in the award praised the selection of Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, the Islamic Personality of the Year. Bu Melha and the members of the committee welcomed the selection of Hashem, the Islamic Personality of the Year, for the great scientific services that His Eminence provided to serve Islam and the noble Prophet’s hadith, and to defend the moderation of religion, and the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for this successful selection that He ran into his family.

Bu Melha praised the levels of the contestants, saying: “In these blessed days and nights, we are blessed with the best of blessings and the greatest bounties, represented by the service of the Holy Qur’an and its people among those contestants who traveled eagerly and passionately to this good land, which provided them with an environment of competition for the sake and highest of what is possible.” Compete in it, which is the immortal book of God and its wise remembrance.

The honorable members of the Dubai International Competition jury expressed their joy and pleasure for this successful choice that happened to his family, and the member of the jury, Dr. which His Eminence gave to serve Islam and the honorable Sunnah of the Prophet.