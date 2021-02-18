The unstoppable success of the South Korean band BTS has led their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, to team up with Universal Music to form a franchise of the band in the United States. K-pop is in good health among young people around the world and proof of this is the price that the clothes that the group wore in ‘Dynamite’ reached at a charity auction: 134,500 euros. The colorful outfits that the young people wore in the video for this theme were purchased by a Japanese art collector and a ‘youtuber’. ‘Dynamite’ got 10 million views just 20 minutes after being posted on YouTube.

Now, to emulate those triumphs, they have prepared a video in which the heads and executives of the two music companies announce the new project of the American boy-band of K-pop. This musical genre includes various styles such as dance, electronic, hiphop, rap or rock and refers specifically to the popular music of South Korea.

It will be through a joint record label that has produced artists such as Nirvana, Elton John or Avicii, and which will be based in Los Angeles, from where the project will be promoted to find the new male band through a global audition program that will be issued in the United States in 2022.

A 700 million stamp

Participants will have to sing and dance, of course, but also learn about fashion and style and be very active on social media, especially to connect with their fans.

Despite the slowdown in the recording industry due to the pandemic, which has suspended all kinds of mass events including live concerts, Big Hit Entertainment went public in South Korea last year. For many it was like making the dream of investing in their favorite music group come true. The company that manages the seven members of the South Korean boy band reached the maximum price of 351,000 won (261 euros) and finally closed with a price of 258,000 won (192 euros). The sale of shares was intended to raise almost 700 million euros.