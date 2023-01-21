South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer and model park jiminone of the members of the acclaimed group btswas appointed Dior Global Ambassador, French fashion house founded in 1947 by designer Christian Dior. In a statement, the Maison highlighted that the “Baby Mochi” lends his image to the creations of the artistic director of Dior’s men’s collections, Kim Niklas Jones. “In his role as the new Global Ambassador, he exemplifies Dior’s timeless spirit and uniqueness with this exciting partnership. As he continues a bond created in 2019 with Kim Jones, who designed BTS’s stage looks, the singer solidifies their friendship with the House more than ever”.

As part of his activities as an Ambassador for the fashion house, Jimin traveled from Seoul, South Korea to Paris, France to attend the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-24 Men’s Collection Showwithin the framework of the Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2023. Since his arrival in the so-called “City of Love”, the member of Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) has caused enormous fury among fans who have been able to see him up close and among the various media.

Jiminie caused sighs among the BTS ARMY, with the outfit she wore to the Dior showa from the creations of Kim Jones. It’s about a Slightly Oversized Gray Suit Over Tan Turtleneck, giving a feeling of contemporary elegance. Complete your look with a Dior chunky lace-up bootscombining perfectly with his jacket and pants set.

On social networks, videos and photographs of Jimin went viral, since his arrival at the Place de la Concorde and his stay at the fashion event.

Jiminshi was not alone in the presentation of Dior’s Fall-Winter 2023-24 men’s collection, was with his dear friend and bandmate, rapper J-Hope, one of the special guests of the Fashion House to his parade. Seeing them together has touched and made the fandom even more proud.

On the other hand, in the second chapter of the BTS story, its members are carrying out solo activities (Jin is in the military). In addition to Dior’s Global Ambassador, Park Jimin collaborated with South Korean singer Taeyang, a member of the acclaimed K-Pop band BIGBANG as well.who made a new comeback as a solo artist, releasing the song “VIBE” as a duet with Jimin.

Recently, a rumor arose that Jimin to release his first solo album in February. Given this, Big Hit Music (record label that represents BTS), reported: “the (launch) schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.”