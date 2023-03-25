As part of second chapter of BTS storyone of the best groups of all time, which has greatly contributed to the worldwide expansion of Hallyu or “the Korean wave”, the singer, songwriter, dancer, model and Global Ambassador of Dior, Jiminhas carried out its expected solo debutwith the launch of his “FACE” EPa record production loaded with a great vocal and interpretive force, as well as sensuality, powerful lyrics, Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and of course, all the charm of “Baby Mochi”.

For his first solo album, park jimin27 years old and born in Busan, South Korea, was inspired, to a large extent, by the emotional impact he went through, both as a person and as a singer, during the confinement of the Covid-19 pandemic. “FACE” includes five fabulous songs, co-written by him, as well as an instrumental track. BTS vocal line member addresses issues of loneliness, struggle with oneself and the search for freedom.

Jimin has become a worldwide trend before the release of “FACE”. Photo: Big Hit Music

As part of the promotions for his debut solo EP, Jimin was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” right on the day of its release, expressing the following:

The album reflects the emotions I felt chronologically during the pandemic, so I’ll be very happy if many people can relate to it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jiminie had doubts about himself and his purpose as an artist., facing emotional problems. When talking about this with his dear friends from btsthinking that he was the only one going through this situation, they encouraged him to express all these feelings through music, which marked the starting point for the creation of his solo album “FACE”title that refers to his struggle to face his true self and take a new leap as an artist.

The EP’s title track is “Like Crazy”, a synth-pop theme, inspired by the 2011 movie of the same name, one of Jimin’s favorite movies. The theme conveys the feelings of turning a blind eye to reality and fleeing from it, to forget the pain. A few days earlier, the young idol unveiled the pre-release single “Set me free Pt.2”an addictive Hip-Hop, which is about the determination to move forward freely while saving yourself and shaking off pain, sadness, emptiness and various inner emotions.

He Jimin solo albumstarts with “Face Off”, an “intense and rebellious” song, a trap-soul song about finding resilience, after feelings of doubt and disappointment. Before giving way to the main track, “Like Crazy”the singer decided to include the instrumental “Interlude: Dive”, which he described as “dreamy”, which contains sounds of water and him speaking on stage. It is worth mentioning that a person is also heard running: it is Jiminie, who recorded himself using his phone, since he wanted to “give the feeling that he was lost and wandering.”

In the pop ballad “Alone”, which mixes with melancholic R&B, Jimin seduces ARMY with his honeyed voice and acting quality; offers a glimpse into the BTS member’s pandemic experience, “full of doubts, frustrations, and fear,” conveying bitter isolation. “FACE” culminates with the English version of “Like Crazy”.

“In this album, I look back at myself,” Park Jimin said in an interview with American magazine Rolling Stone. “I’ve heard that the word ‘Face’ has many different meanings. Of course, it has the meaning of the noun, face, but it also means ‘to face’, as a verb. So, to stand at this new starting point and start a new journey, I thought it would be necessary to look back and face myself completely.”

Jimin added, “When I look at myself during the pandemic and the emotions I felt then, I didn’t actually realize the feelings I had at the time, I think I learned to become an adult. I realize that I felt various emotions during the pandemic”.