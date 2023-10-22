At least in the field of astronomy, AI shows promise in helping humans by carrying out tedious and time-consuming tasks, an example would be BTSbot; a series of robotic telescopes and machine learning algorithms could work together to first detect a possible supernova, then follow observations to confirm it, classify its type, and then share the news with the astronomical community—and all this, in just a few days.

The new tool is called Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) and has successfully completed its first field test last week. On October 3, the Zwicky Temporary Facility (ZTF) – an automated robotic observatory that captures images of the night sky – has discovered a supernova candidate that did not exist before, its name is SN2023tyk, and BTSbot found it in the ZTF data two days later kicking off its candidacy as a possible supernova.

It is often a human job to figure out whether a candidate is worthy or not, with an astronomer then asking an observatory to study the event and collect the light spectrum, essentially passing the light through a prism so that all the colors can be seen. The spectrum of an object is like a fingerprint: says what type of supernova it is. After finding an interesting candidate in the ZTF data, BTSbot contacted another robotic telescope – the Palomar Observatory’s SED – to collect spectra.

The spectrum was then analyzed using a second algorithm, SNIAscorewho determined that it was a type Ia supernova. This is a supernova created by a white dwarf that takes so much mass from a companion star that it eventually collapses in on itself and explodes. Once the supernova was confirmed and classified, BTSbot only had one thing left to do: share it with the world. The robot has announced the discovery on October 7 sharing it on website of the Supernova Working Group of the International Astronomical Union.

BTSbot: an important step for AI in the field of astronomy

“For the first time ever, a series of robots and artificial intelligence algorithms observed, then identified, then communicated with another telescope to finally confirm the discovery of a supernova. This represents a major breakthrough as further refinement of the models will allow robots to isolate specific subtypes of stellar explosions.

Definitely, removing humans from the loop provides more time for the research team to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses to explain the origin. of the cosmic explosions we observe.”

he said in a note Adam Miller of Northwestern University, who led the work.

“We have achieved the world’s first fully automatic detection, identification and classification of a supernova,” added Northwestern’s Nabeel Rehemtulla, who co-led the technology development with Miller. “This significantly simplifies extensive supernova studies, helping us better understand the life cycles of stars and the origin of elements created by supernovae, such as carbon, iron and gold.”

The researchers estimate that they previously spent a lot of time and effort on the data automatically collected by ZTF. The new approach simplifies this, giving researchers more time to actually study the objects and improve our understanding of supernovae and the universe.

“The Zwicky Temporary Facility (ZTF) has been operational for six years and during this time I and others have spent more than 2,000 hours visually examining candidates. Adding BTSbot to our workflow eliminates the need to spend time reviewing these candidates.”

he has declared Christoffera astronomer at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), which developed the SNIAscore tool and contributed to the development of BTSbot.

The system was developed by researchers from Northwestern University in collaboration with astronomers from Caltech, the University of Minnesota, Liverpool John Moores University and Stockholm University, making what could be another important step for scientists and , above all, for humanity, towards the mapping of the universe, and who knows if one day, we will be able to say we fully understand everything that surrounds us and what is there, very close, but at the same time millions or billions of light years away .

