A couple of weeks ago the campaign of the famous BTS Meal, a combo of McDonald’s of a nugget, special sauces, potatoes and soda with photo cards limited edition. When they finally came out, they started reselling these products in seconds. However, a single piece of chicken from this set managed to sell at historic figures.

Bts Y Among us made history with this sale. Until a few days ago, the famous nugget was sold in Ebay about $ 50,000. Sometimes the offers that are made in Ebay they are false or jokes. However, this was not the case. Today, he closed the auction with a price never seen before for a small nugget: $ 99 997 Dollars.

Among Us demands money for the BTS Meal

This auction began to rise rapidly when the official account of Among us shared in a tweet than a nugget of the BTS Meal it was being auctioned for a large sum of money in Ebay. Jokingly, he asked McDonald’s Have them split the profits or send them a piece of nugget to test.

But the BTS Meal special will not arrive with everything and box, mention the insurance policy item insurance that the piece of nugget will be frozen and vacuum sealed before being shipped so that it arrives safely. In a joking tone, he mentioned that he would bring the famous sauce Szechuan what Rick and morty had become famous.

What do you think about the news? What would you do with the profits from your nugget? Have you ever seen a piece of chicken sold so expensive?

