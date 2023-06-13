10 years ago, the boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as btsmade up of seven extraordinary artists: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, “The bulletproof boys”. Currently, it is one of the best musical bands of all time, which has accompanied its millions of fans around the world, at various times in their lives, cheering and healing their purple hearts with each of their songs, encouraging them to pursue their dreams, just as they have done over the years.

In commemoration of 10th anniversary of BTS debutrapper, singer, songwriter and music producer kim namjoonbetter known in the music industry as MRI, gang leaderpublished on his Instagram profile a touching letteraccompanied by several photographs, including a Bangtan photo booth strip, from the time they were on stage for the first time, back in 2023, shortly after their debut with the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool” .

“They say that rivers and mountains change in 10 years… and it’s true. There have been endless new waves reaching new heights, there are so many late nights that I can’t remember, myself at 20 and 30 I feel like completely different people, now , my past self feels less familiar. It’s quite special to feel spellbound by certain words. For a noun to become a pronoun. For ‘Bulletproof’ to become BTS, for ARMY to become ARMY. There was a lot of rain, wind and love, we have built our own world, which we can’t make anyone else understand,” said the Idol of the kpop.

BTS’s RM28 years old, thanked the fandom and all the people who have helped them in the past 10 years, noting that They have had very special experiences that they will never be able to live again..

RM shared this photo full of memories.

“Looking back, even if I was momentarily drenched in memories, I was used to relentlessly kicking doors in and out. Even now, I keep guessing at our second chapter, I feel like we can become anything. The worries and ambivalence I had at 17 and 20 years still going on now, as I gradually become an adult, I learned that there are many things in the world that cannot be explained in words and writing, and that the things you thought would never change will one day change too. Also, that the birth of a ‘name’ needs the strength and love of so many people.”

Kim Namjoon accepted that he is currently incredibly immatureand that also in the future, you will probably still be unknown, nervous and distressed, but you will carry on. “Apart and together, far but near, I have you all, and I hope you all have me. My members, staff, family and friends! And army! You’ve worked so hard, let’s live well together for the next 10 years too, in this bad world, I love you.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp