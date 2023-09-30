In it second chapter of BTS historythe South Korean singer, songwriter, music producer, model and dancer Jungkook debuted as a soloist, showing ARMY a more mature, daring and sensual personality. After the great success of her debut solo song “Seven” as a duet with rapper Latto, the young superstar of K-Pop throws his new single “3D”in collaboration with the American rapper Jack Harlow.

“3D”the new solo song by Jungkook from BTS, is a Pop R&B, with intelligent expressions of feelings towards an unattainable person, from the perspectives of the first, second and third dimensions. “Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook after ‘Seven (feat. Latto),'” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

In an interview for ConsequenceJeon Jungkook commented that he received many songs for his new solo release, “but I didn’t like any of them until I heard about this one, the moment I heard it, I chose it naturally. With songs from btsit’s all the different colors of the members that come together to form the final song, while for me, it’s just me and my unique color, I don’t think I can make something that has all the colors of BTS.”

Jungkook he said that Before “3D” was released, RM and Suga had heard the song and when asked their opinion, “They said I’m a real pop star”.

BTS’s Jungkook has made a big impact after his solo debut. Photo: Big Hit Music

Lyrics in Spanish of “3D” by Jungkook from BTS with Jack Harlow

I can’t touch you on the phone

Or kiss you across the universe

In another time zone, it’s the only time I can’t revert

But when there are two dimensions, I’m only missing one

And if you feel alone, you don’t have to feel that anymore

I just want to see you like this

See you like this, uh uh

(Chorus)

So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving

In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti

I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D

Melee Melee Melee

You and me, baby, you know we have it

So don’t get me started

Because you know I have a burning heart

Baby oh baby oh baby, you’re driving me crazy

Rain, rain, rain, you can’t fake it

You give me a new thrill, you got me drinking that potion

I just want to see you like this

See you like this, uh uh

(Chorus)

So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving

In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti

I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D

I’m on my Jungkook, I take a girl off with a look

and when they are carried away they never let themselves be carried away

When I saw that body, you’d think it’s a dead body

The way I told my boys to come watch

I used to take girls to Stony Brook and steal their hearts like a thief

True story, now when I hold someone’s hand, it’s a new story

All my ABGs get cute for me, I had a girl, too boring

Two girls, that was great for me, three girls, damn, the guy is horny

Four girls, okay, now you’re a pig

(Hey, hey, hey) Hey, I’m loose, I already put those mushrooms to good use

I already put my city on my back and the world knows my name, I am the truth

(Chorus)

So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving

In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti

I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D

I got you playing with yourself on camera, you’re my baby, like Tampa

Speaking of money, I have that, and as for shit to give, well, no.

And as for bad guys, well

Do you really want to know? I thought so

I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky and you don’t have to guarantee me anything.

I just want to see if I’m lucky, I just want to meet you physically and see if you would touch me

