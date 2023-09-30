In it second chapter of BTS historythe South Korean singer, songwriter, music producer, model and dancer Jungkook debuted as a soloist, showing ARMY a more mature, daring and sensual personality. After the great success of her debut solo song “Seven” as a duet with rapper Latto, the young superstar of K-Pop throws his new single “3D”in collaboration with the American rapper Jack Harlow.
“3D”the new solo song by Jungkook from BTS, is a Pop R&B, with intelligent expressions of feelings towards an unattainable person, from the perspectives of the first, second and third dimensions. “Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook after ‘Seven (feat. Latto),'” Big Hit Music said in a statement.
In an interview for ConsequenceJeon Jungkook commented that he received many songs for his new solo release, “but I didn’t like any of them until I heard about this one, the moment I heard it, I chose it naturally. With songs from btsit’s all the different colors of the members that come together to form the final song, while for me, it’s just me and my unique color, I don’t think I can make something that has all the colors of BTS.”
Jungkook he said that Before “3D” was released, RM and Suga had heard the song and when asked their opinion, “They said I’m a real pop star”.
Lyrics in Spanish of “3D” by Jungkook from BTS with Jack Harlow
I can’t touch you on the phone
Or kiss you across the universe
In another time zone, it’s the only time I can’t revert
But when there are two dimensions, I’m only missing one
And if you feel alone, you don’t have to feel that anymore
I just want to see you like this
See you like this, uh uh
(Chorus)
So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving
In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti
I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D
Melee Melee Melee
You and me, baby, you know we have it
So don’t get me started
Because you know I have a burning heart
Baby oh baby oh baby, you’re driving me crazy
Rain, rain, rain, you can’t fake it
You give me a new thrill, you got me drinking that potion
I just want to see you like this
See you like this, uh uh
(Chorus)
So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving
In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti
I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D
I’m on my Jungkook, I take a girl off with a look
and when they are carried away they never let themselves be carried away
When I saw that body, you’d think it’s a dead body
The way I told my boys to come watch
I used to take girls to Stony Brook and steal their hearts like a thief
True story, now when I hold someone’s hand, it’s a new story
All my ABGs get cute for me, I had a girl, too boring
Two girls, that was great for me, three girls, damn, the guy is horny
Four girls, okay, now you’re a pig
(Hey, hey, hey) Hey, I’m loose, I already put those mushrooms to good use
I already put my city on my back and the world knows my name, I am the truth
(Chorus)
So if you’re ready and if you let me I want to see you moving
In 3D, you won’t regret it, champagne confetti
I want to see you moving in 3D, ’cause you know how I like it, girl, 3D
I got you playing with yourself on camera, you’re my baby, like Tampa
Speaking of money, I have that, and as for shit to give, well, no.
And as for bad guys, well
Do you really want to know? I thought so
I’ll fly you from Korea to Kentucky and you don’t have to guarantee me anything.
I just want to see if I’m lucky, I just want to meet you physically and see if you would touch me
