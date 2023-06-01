One of the annual celebrations for ARMY is coming up. Its about BTS Festival 2023in which RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkooktogether with his millions of fans around the world, will celebrate their tenth anniversary. As part of the surprises that “The Bulletproof Boys” have prepared for their faithful legion of followers, it is the release of a new song titled “Take Two”which will be available on digital music platforms on June 9.

Through a statement shared on Weverse, Big Hit Music reported that the seven members of BTS participated in “Take Two” and that the song conveys his appreciation to ARMY, for all the love they give them and their desire to always be with their fans. It should be noted that this new song was recorded before Jin and J-Hope enlisted in the military.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY, for making the 10th anniversary possible with their endless love for BTS, and we hope that’take two‘ becomes a precious gift of bts for all of you. We ask for your love and support for ‘Take Two’.”

What is the BTS Festival? It is an annual celebration of BTS and ARMY, which is carried out through social networks and other digital platforms such as Weverse and SoundCloud, during the first two weeks of June. As every fan knows, bangtan sonyeondan officially debuted on June 13, 2013, with the release of the song “No more dream”, included in the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool”.

BTS Festa 2023 schedule.

During BTS Festa, Family Portraits, New Songs, Covers, Never-Before-Seen Practice Videos Are Releasedphotos the band members took over the past year, their thoughts on ARMY and themselves regarding the year ahead, and much more.

