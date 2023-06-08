under the BTS Festival 2023the global celebration of BTS and ARMYon the occasion of tenth anniversary band, Jimin shared a very special gift for the fandom. Its about music video for “Letter (Dear.ARMY)”, hidden song on his first solo album “FACE”, which was released on March 24 of this year. It is worth mentioning that this theme is only available in the CD version.
“Letter (Dear.ARMY)”is a BTS Jimin’s beautiful letter to his millions of fans, turned into a song, through which he expresses all his love and gratitude for all the support throughout these 10 years. But not only towards him, but also his dear friends RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. The live clip was posted on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.
With his melodious voice and interpretative quality, the “Baby Mochi” moved his followers. “Letter (Dear.ARMY)” is a song that embraces the soul and is kept in the purple hearts of the fandom. It should be noted that the young member of BTS has credits as composer, producer and guitarist of said theme, hidden within the English version of the main song, “Like Crazy”.
For his debut solo album “FACE”, Park Jimin was inspired by the emotional impact he went through, both as a person and as a singer, during the confinement of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through “Face-Off”, “Like crazy”, “Interlude: Dive” and “Alone” (co-written by him), he addresses themes of loneliness, struggle with oneself and the search for freedom.
BTS Jimin lyrics “Letter (Dear.ARMY)”
what should i say
and how should i say it
i’m not that good at this
I know it may seem cliché
but i’ll try not to sound so light
as i convey these words
I say oh oh
I want you to be happier
every time i stumbled and fell
you, who gave me your hand
I say oh oh
Now I will be the one to hold you
when you want to cry
so you don’t fall
Even after time passes
Will we still be the same?
just like when we met
If you and I are together
even the desert can become a sea
just like the way we used to be
I say oh oh
I hope this lasts forever
when i was lost in the cold winter
you came to me like a warm spring day
I say oh oh
i will always cherish
the relationship between us
and the moments we fill it with
Baby don’t go
stand by me yeah
you who saw in me someone much bigger than me
to give you in return everything you have given me
and to keep my promises to you
Don’t worry
by your side I will always stay, yeah
Although we don’t know what awaits us
It can be scary, it can be daunting
but never forget that we are together
I know it may seem cliché
but i’ll try not to sound so light
as i convey these words
At the end of the video clip, Jiminie shows, in a very tender way, the friendship tattoo (“7”) that all the members of BTS became.
