under the BTS Festival 2023the global celebration of BTS and ARMYon the occasion of tenth anniversary band, Jimin shared a very special gift for the fandom. Its about music video for “Letter (Dear.ARMY)”, hidden song on his first solo album “FACE”, which was released on March 24 of this year. It is worth mentioning that this theme is only available in the CD version.

“Letter (Dear.ARMY)”is a BTS Jimin’s beautiful letter to his millions of fans, turned into a song, through which he expresses all his love and gratitude for all the support throughout these 10 years. But not only towards him, but also his dear friends RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. The live clip was posted on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

With his melodious voice and interpretative quality, the “Baby Mochi” moved his followers. “Letter (Dear.ARMY)” is a song that embraces the soul and is kept in the purple hearts of the fandom. It should be noted that the young member of BTS has credits as composer, producer and guitarist of said theme, hidden within the English version of the main song, “Like Crazy”.

For his debut solo album “FACE”, Park Jimin was inspired by the emotional impact he went through, both as a person and as a singer, during the confinement of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through “Face-Off”, “Like crazy”, “Interlude: Dive” and “Alone” (co-written by him), he addresses themes of loneliness, struggle with oneself and the search for freedom.

BTS Jimin lyrics “Letter (Dear.ARMY)”

what should i say

and how should i say it

i’m not that good at this

I know it may seem cliché

but i’ll try not to sound so light

as i convey these words

I say oh oh

I want you to be happier

every time i stumbled and fell

you, who gave me your hand

I say oh oh

Now I will be the one to hold you

when you want to cry

so you don’t fall

Even after time passes

Will we still be the same?

just like when we met

If you and I are together

even the desert can become a sea

just like the way we used to be

I say oh oh

I hope this lasts forever

when i was lost in the cold winter

you came to me like a warm spring day

I say oh oh

i will always cherish

the relationship between us

and the moments we fill it with

Baby don’t go

stand by me yeah

you who saw in me someone much bigger than me

to give you in return everything you have given me

and to keep my promises to you

Don’t worry

by your side I will always stay, yeah

Although we don’t know what awaits us

It can be scary, it can be daunting

but never forget that we are together

I know it may seem cliché

but i’ll try not to sound so light

as i convey these words

At the end of the video clip, Jiminie shows, in a very tender way, the friendship tattoo (“7”) that all the members of BTS became.

