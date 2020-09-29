The South Korean boyband BTS or Bangtan Boys made a big hit with their first English song ‘Dynamite’. The band’s superhit song was released in August between the Coronacals. As soon as the song came on social media, it also received a lot of likes from all over the world. An attempt was made to convey a message of hope and courage among the people among the coronavirus mayhem. Now the band has another good news for BTS. Since the hit of the song ‘Dynamite’, the company’s market value has increased to $ 4 billion (about Rs 29,600 crore).

Billionaire became the founder of Bang Si-Haik

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the offer made Bang Si-Haik the founder of ‘Big Hit’ for $ 1.4 billion. The seven-member band has all been around for 20 years, but since the song’s hit in August, at such a young age, each has received $ 68,385. The 48-year-old Bang is the sole proprietor of 43 per cent of the Sea-Hike Music Company.

While two years ago the gaming company Netmarble Corp. He got a 25% stake in the company after investing $ 172 million. Let the gaming company Netmarble Corp. The owner is Bang Jun Heik who is a relative of Bang Si Haik. Bang Jun Hyuk is one of the rich personalities of South Korea.Also read: Paytm will soon be captured in the stock market too! Stockbroking service started for everyone, these facilities will be available cheaply

Big Hit first got success in 2009

Bang Si Haik is also known as ‘Hitman’. Bang started his career as a music producer at JYP Entertainment Corporation (JYP Entertainment Corp) company. After this, in the year 2005, he created his own music company ‘Big Hit’, but in the initial stages, the company had to struggle a lot. The company got its first success in the year 2009 as the song ‘Without a Heart’.

The Dynamite Song is included in the Billboard Hot 100

At the same time in 2014, BTS debuted with its single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. The band’s album proved to be a hit and was awarded the ‘Top Social Artist Award’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Here, the band’s superhit song ‘Dynamite’ has got the first place on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ chart. Let us know that since Ku Sakamoto’s song ‘Sukiyaki’ in 1963, ‘Dynamite’ has become the first Asian song to top the US ranking.

Also read: Bank loan moratorium case postponed till 5 October, Center seeks time from Supreme Court

More dependence on BTS can cause trouble

According to the IPO filing data, BTS contributed 97 per cent to ‘Big Hit’ last year and about 88 per cent of earnings in the first half of 2020. Big Hit’s revenue has fallen by only 8 per cent to 294 billion in the six months to June, but the company believes that the corona virus could have a major impact on earnings. It is believed that the music company Big Hit’s over-dependence on BTS in terms of earnings could push it towards losses. This is because according to the rule of the army of the country, there is a provision to provide at least two years of service to the youth between 18 and 28 years of age.