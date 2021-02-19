South Korean band BTS filled one more slot on the planetary achievement board, topping Twitter’s Most Popular Artists list for the fourth year in a row, according to a new poll that revealed the group was the number one of the most tweeted musicians during 2020 in the United States, beating out musicians like Kanye West, Beyoncé and Drake.

But the septet was not the only representative of the genre to occupy a place on the payroll. Four of the top 10 musicians on the list were K-pop groups, beating Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish.

Not surprisingly, BTS also dominated the more specific K-pop charts on Twitter, ranking as the most-mentioned genre artist in the world for 2020, on both the subject. Dynamite It was also the most mentioned K-pop song on the social media platform.

The success of BTS led the authorities of their country to modify a law to delay the fulfillment of compulsory military service by one of its members. / Photo REUTERS / Bobby Yip / File Photo

The weight that the South Korean-born genre is having on the global music industry map is clearly reflected in the recent news that Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind BTS, and the American giant Universal Music Group announced the creation. of a label whose mission will be form a new boy band in the United States, but following the parameters of the K-Pop industry.

The new “boyband”, a style that exists many, many in the history of western pop music, will be produced and represented by this new label based in Los Angeles, a joint venture between Big Hit and the legendary Geffen Records, owned from Universal.

The process of finding and selecting group members will be broadcast on a television show which will start in 2022.

Although the group will debut in the United States, the selection and training process will continue the same methodologies that are applied in the academies of K-Pop groups in South Korea, according to Big Hit and Universal officials in a video recorded to announce the agreement.

The members of the new group they will be trained in singing, dancing, learning about fashion and creating style and communicate with fans through social media, an important pillar that has sustained the global success of BTS and Big Hit.

Singing, dancing, fashion, style; the subjects that must be mastered by those who want to be part of the experience that BTS will propose for aspiring members of the American boy band that will bear its seal. / Photo EFE / EPA / Big Hit Entertainment

It is worth saying that these methodologies were questioned due to the rigidity with which they are applied to the artists who join the industrial machinery of the genre, which on more than one occasion was news from the suicide of several of his figuress.

As part of the agreement between the two companies, both reinforce the interaction between fans and artists through Weverse, the social network created for this purpose originally by Big Hit for its bands and that are already using Universal interpreters such as Gracie Abrams, New Hope Club or Alexander 23.

“I firmly believe that Universal Music Group and Big Hit will create a synergy that will rewrite the history of global music“South Korean agency president Bang Si-hyuk said in the video announcing the deal.

BTS is the first band of its kind that managed to make a solid footing in the United States and also in Europe. / Photo EFE / EPA / Big Hit Entertainment

“We are delighted to be working together with this new joint venture that will promote K-Pop as a global cultural phenomenon“said Lucian Grange, president of Universal.

Source: EFE

Look also



Look also



IS