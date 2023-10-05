BTPs pass the 5% threshold for the first time since November 2012. The retracement at the close is a faint spark of optimism in a delicate situation, although the Treasury declares itself “calm” in the current situation, which “depends largely on from overseas movements, with US Treasury yields continuing to rise.” A jolt, that of Italian government bonds, which arrives on the third day of placement of the BTP Valore. 13 billion euros have been raised so far, and with two days of issuance still available it is almost a given that we will pass the 15 billion mark, the “implicit” target of the MEF. The problem, however, will come in the next few years. The rising cost of debt, they note, may reduce fiscal space. For every 100 basis points of rate increases, 3 billion euros to be paid in interest expense. A burden capable of gnawing away at the margins for the next budget laws.

The Treasury expresses calm, but skepticism is advancing on the markets. And The Economist, which talks about “Fiscal Fantasy”, warns of a “particularly irresponsible” budget law. «Interest rates are rising everywhere, just look at the yields on US securities», reflect sources from Via XX Settembre. They know that “there is an adjustment”, largely resulting from the monetary tightening of the European Central Bank (ECB), 450 basis points from July 2022 to today. A physiological retracement that “does not undermine the tranquility of Italy”. However, there are signs that they see potential stress. In the update note of the economic and finance document (Nadef), i.e. the exoskeleton of the Budget law, no explicit predictions are made on the average rate expected for 2024. But reference is made to the average rate for the current year, 4 ,20%. As internal Treasury sources point out, it is legitimate to expect that the average yield on BTPs for next year will be in a range between 4.80 and 5.10%. That is, 60 to 90 basis points more than the current year. «It is not an impossible scenario, and this is also reflected in the minimum premiums guaranteed by the latest BTP value», points out an international banker. At the end of June, S&P Global believed that the 10-year BTP would yield 4.70% during 2024, but today it is already above this level.

In practice, Italy is paying at least four times as much as at the beginning of last year in interest on its debt, which is worth 2,859 billion euros. At the beginning of January 2022, the 10-year BTP stood at 1.193%. At the beginning of August – after the first rate hike by the ECB – it was at 2.978%. Today it is possible that it will stabilize, also in light of the adjustment of rates on a global scale, around 5 percentage points. Mef technicians know that a further surge in yields could trigger a round of positions. «For now we are neutral, but we are monitoring the situation. The yield differential between BTPs and Bunds, if worsened, could be a signal not to be underestimated”, they explain from Citi. The strategists of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are also waiting. An accessory tile came from financing needs. Last week the Treasury was forced to revise upwards the government bond issues planned for the current year, bringing them to 333 billion euros. About 10 billion more than the initial forecast of 310-320 billion. In the worst case scenario of the Nadef it is highlighted that there may be a screw-up. «For the three-year period 2024-2026 it was assumed that the levels of the ten-year BTP yield rate and the BTP – Bund spread were 100 basis points higher than those of the trend scenario», it explains. A situation that the Treasury wants to avoid at all costs, but which could materialize.

In the meantime, however, the BTP Valore continues to be placed at a significant rate. The security for small savers issued by the Mef, on the third day of placement, collected orders for 3.583 billion euros which, added to the 9.311 billion collected on Monday and Tuesday, bring the total requests to 12.9 billion. It is a given that we will exceed the threshold that Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had estimated, around 15 billion. According to the head of the Treasury, it is “a sign of trust which in some way is not trust towards the Government, but towards Italy”. A message, he said while speaking on “Sky 20 Anni”, «very, very important for all international investors, because the international investor who finances the Italian debt, if he sees that the Italians legitimately believe in it, he believes in it too». The problem is at what price, i.e. at what rate on the bond market. —