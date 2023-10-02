Btp Valore: sprint start, orders for over 900 million

Sprint start for Btp Valore on the first day of placement. The second issue of the new security launched today and reserved for small savers has so far registered orders for over 2 billion euros against over 68,452 contracts signed.

The series of minimum guaranteed coupon rates is 4.10% for the first, second and third years; 4.50% for the fourth and fifth year.

At the end of the placement, the definitive coupon rates will be announced which may be confirmed or revised, but only upwards, based on the market conditions on the closing day of the issue.

