Btp value also runs on the fourth day, subscriptions exceed 15 billion

On the fourth day of placement, the third issue of Btp Value it collected orders for 2.28 billion euros. Adding today's figure to the 14.6 billion already collected in the first three days, the requests reached 16.88 billion euros.

Small savers responded en masse to the offer and the MEF will be able to decide today whether to close the offer early. The pace slows down slightly compared to previous dayswith 23 thousand contracts signed in the first hour.

From a comparison of the data of the previous BTP Valore, according to what the Mef reports, it emerges that the overall collection of the first three days of the first edition of June 2023 was equal to 14.84 billion while that of October 2023 was equal to 12.89 billion.