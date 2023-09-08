The second issue of the Btp Valore is underway: this is how much it yields

The second issue of the Btp Valore, the family of securities of State dedicated exclusively to individual savers and similar (the so-called retail market), which will take place from Monday 2 to Friday 6 October (until 1 pm), unless closed early. This was communicated by the Ministry of Economy.





The novelty of this new Btp Valore issue, explains a note, is that, for the first time with a government bond, savers will receive quarterly coupons which will be calculated on the basis of pre-established and increasing rates over time (the so-called step-up mechanism). The minimum guaranteed rates will be communicated on 29 September, together with the Isin code that identifies the security. The title will have a duration of 5 years and an extra final loyalty bonus for those who buy it during the placement days and holds it until expiry, the amount of which will be communicated in the next few days.



As with the previous issue, the Btp Valore can only be purchased by small savers through their own home banking, if enabled for online trading functions, or by contacting their contact person at the bank or post office where they have a current account with the securities deposit account. The investment can start from a minimum of 1,000 euros, always having the certainty of seeing the requested amount subscribed. The government bond can be purchased at par (price equal to 100) and without commission during the days of placement.





The usual preferential taxation for government bonds of 12.5% ​​is applied to the Btp Valore and the exemption from inheritance taxes, on coupons and loyalty bonuses. The subscribers, as always, will be able to transfer all or part of the security before its expiry, swithout constraints and at market conditions. The subscribed capital is guaranteed at maturity. The placement will take place on the Mot platform (the electronic market for bonds and government securities of Borsa Italiana) through two dealer banks: Intesa San Paolo SpA and Unicredit SpA

