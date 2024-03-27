The Treasury places 8.25 billion euros in BTPs

The treasure has placed 8.25 billion euros in Btp in three auctions at 5, 7 and 10 years. In the first, 3.5 billion euros were allocated, against a request that approached 5 billion (coverage ratio 1.42).

The gross return of securities is 3.21%, down 21 basis points. In the second auction, 1.25 billion euros were placed, compared to a request of 2.12 billion (coverage ratio 1.70). The gross yield is 3.24%.

In the third auction, at 10 years, 3.5 billion euros were assigned against a request of 4.86 billion (coverage ratio 1.39). The performance of the stock is 3.67%, down 24 basis points. This was announced in a note from Bank of Italy.

Furthermore, the Treasury has placed 1.5 billion euros CCTeu TV. at 8 years, against a request of 2.63 billion (coverage ratio 1.76). The bond yield is 5.10%, down 11 basis points.

Over 100 billion BTPs sold since 2020

After the failure of the American bank Lehman Brothers of 2008, the number of Btp in the belly of the government during the Covid pandemic of 2020 had reached historic highs. According to what the Sun 24 Hoursit was a figure close to 440 billion euros.

In January 2024, however, the figure dropped to 347 billion, to which must be added the latest placements of 18 billion euros and, indeed, today's 8 billion and 250 million euros. The total value of Btp owned by treasure it should therefore fall, once the placement of these last three securities auctions has been completed, to around 320 billion euros.