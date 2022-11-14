Btp Italia at the start, bookings of the new bond offered by the Treasury to tackle inflation start

Green light to bookings for the new one BTP Italiathe title offered by treasure and reserved for customers retail which offers a return linked toinflation. The reservationsas foreseen by the calendar drawn up by the Treasury, they will close Wednesday 16 November (unless otherwise indicated) while Thursday 17 November the security will be offered to institutional investors. The start of today’s subscription, for now, can be said to be uphill: a few hours from the start of the placement, the Btp Italy has already reached the quota of one billion euros. And at the moment they have been underwritten as well 30 thousand contracts.

Btp Italia, all the characteristics of the new Treasury bond

Now let’s see in detail the characteristics of the BTP Italia, the security offered by the Treasury to cope with the high prices: first of all it is aimed at all retail customers. It has a duration of six yearswith deadline November 22nd 2028, a little less than the eight years of the previous series offered in June. The guaranteed minimum rate is equal to1.6%stable compared to the June issue, but the yield is indexed to inflation and this characteristic makes it particularly palatable to savers who, due to the expensive life and the volatile trend of the markets, keep a lot liquid assets parked and mostly threw themselves on the deposit accounts. In addition, for those who subscribe the security at this stage and will hold it until expiry (November 22, 2028), a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of the invested capital.

Btp Italia, to whom the new Treasury security is worthwhile

