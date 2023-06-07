Btp Valore: third day, total orders for 11 billion

It continues for the third day lissue of the new 4-year Btp Valorededicated exclusively to retail audiencewhich has already collected this week new orders for almost 500 million. Considering that in the first two days orders reached 10.63 billion euros, the total currently exceeds 11 billion. The offer will end on Friday, unless it closes early.

“Italians believe in Italyin the government and in the future, carry on like this!”. This was stated in a note by the League after the close of the second day of subscriptions of Btp Valore and which records significant numbers.

Government bonds, boom in requests: it is the highest amount ever recorded in just two days

The Btp value closed the second day of subscriptions with a total of 5,195,245,000 euros, the highest amount ever recorded on the second day of issues for individual savers. Added to the data from the first day, a total of 10,627,291,000 euros was collected, also in this case the highest amount ever recorded in the first two days of saver issues.

The number of signed contracts on the second day of subscriptions it stands at 185,820 (average denomination of 27,958 euros). In the first two days, the number of contracts signed stood at 370,966 with an average denomination of 28,648 euros. At the moment the Btp Valore is the second highest issue ever, both for contracts and for the amount raised compared to the final total of the other securities only for savers. AND below only the BTP Italia of May 2020 which, during the first phase (lasting 3 days), raised almost 14 billion with 383,966 contracts.

