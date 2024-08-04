BTP Auction on July 30: New Bonds for 9.25 Billion on the Market

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has announced the issuance of up to 9.25 billion euros of BTPs. The bonds will be auctioned on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The settlement date is Thursday, August 1, 2024.



In particular, the following will be offered: between 1.25 and 1.5 billion of 5-year BTPs maturing on 01/02/2029 and with an annual coupon of 4.10%; between 1.25 and 1.75 billion of 5-year BTPs maturing on 01/07/2029 and with an annual coupon of 3.35%; between 4 and 4.5 billion of 10-year BTPs maturing on 01/02/2035 and with an annual coupon of 3.85%; between 1 and 1.5 billion of 7-year CCTeus maturing on 15/04/2032.