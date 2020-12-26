This may be news of relief for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the Congress’ tension in Gujarat is about to increase. All India Majlis A Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now announced to contest elections in Gujarat. For this, Owaisi’s party has tied up with Chhotubhai Vasava’s Indian Tribal Party (BTP). The BTP is already in a mood for revenge after betraying the Congress in Rajasthan.

A week ago, Asaduddin Owaisi announced to support BTP in Rajasthan. There is speculation that AIMIM is going to kill entry in Rajasthan after Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The party has already announced to enter the Bengal elections and now a plan is also ready for Gujarat.

Gujarat’s tribal leader Chhotubhai Vasa has two seats in the Rajasthan assembly of the BTP. The party left the Congress because of its alliance with the Congress and BJP to defeat the BTP candidate in Dungurpur seat in the Zilla Parishad election. The two parties joined hands to defeat the BTP in three Panchayat Samiti seats.

Vasa’s party, MLA from Jhagadia seat in Bharuch district, not only supported Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, but also supported Gehlot during Sachin Pilot’s rebellion. The BTP has now withdrawn support from the Gehlot government. However, the BTP supported the BJP candidate in the Gujarat elections this year.

The BTP, a party with two MLAs in Gujarat, has announced that its party is joining hands with Owaisi’s party. The two parties will fight together in the local body elections to be held in February 2021. Chhotubhai Vasa told the media in Bharuch, “We have come together and will fight local body elections together to restore democracy and teach a lesson to the two opportunistic parties (BJP and Congress)”.

The Congress, which is already in crisis, knows that this is bad news for the party in Gujarat. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani told Hindustan Times, “This is a desperate B team of BJP. BTP plus AIMIM equal BJP. We know it well. But the Congress will win. People have seen the whole game. ”

Gujarat BJP President CR Patil looked very unimpressed by this. He said, “Let them contest the election.” This is democracy. We will fight them too. “Is this not good for the BJP? In response, Patil said, “We don’t see anything with such a prism.” We work hard. Our development agenda speaks. We go with it among the people.